Nola (6-5) allowed four runs on six hits and a walk with eight strikeouts in six innings, earning the win over the Cubs on Tuesday.

Nola wasn't his sharpest Tuesday, allowing a three-run rally in the third inning and a solo home run to Javier Baez in the sixth. The right-hander benefited from a big performance from Philadelphia's offense, which was especially helpful since the bullpen gave quite a bit of an 11-run lead back. Nola has given up four or more runs in four of his last six outings, and he's surrendered 21 runs in 31 innings in that span. For the season, he has a 4.53 ERA, 1.21 WHIP and 126:23 K:BB through 101.1 innings. He lines up for one more start before the All-Star break, which would likely be during this weekend's series in Boston.