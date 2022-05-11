Nola (1-4) took the loss during Tuesday's 5-4 defeat at the hands of the Mariners, allowing five runs (four earned) on nine hits and one walk with six strikeouts in 5.1 innings.

Nola fell behind early by surrendering four hits and two runs in the first inning with additional runs coming around in the second and sixth. Despite a quality 3.83 ERA and 1.00 WHIP, Philadelphia has managed to lose all six of Nola's starts since Opening Day. A 2.59 xERA and 2.56 xFIP suggest he should improve some going forward, with a tentative start Sunday against the Dodgers being the next opportunity.