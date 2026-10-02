Nola was charged with the loss Thursday in Game 3 of the NL Wild Card Series against Atlanta. He gave up three runs on two hits with one strikeout and two walks across 1.2 innings.

The right-hander retired Drake Baldwin to start the bottom of the first inning but then issued two straight walks before serving up a three-run homer to Michael Harris, which proved to be an insurmountable deficit for Philadelphia. It was a second consecutive disappointing year for Nola, who finished the 2026 regular season with a 4.67 ERA, 1.35 WHIP and 177:59 K:BB over 175.1 innings. Now heading into his age-34 campaign in 2027, he still has four years and nearly $100 million remaining on his contract, so Nola's spot in the Phillies' rotation is likely secure despite his 5.14 ERA in 50 regular-season starts the past two years.