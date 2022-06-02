Nola (3-4) picked up the win in Wednesday's 6-5 victory over the Giants, giving up five runs on five hits over six innings. He struck out five without walking a batter.

The right-hander took a shutout into the sixth inning but hit the wall hard, as the first five Giants batters in the frame all reached base, capped by a three-run blast from Wilmer Flores. Fortunately for Nola, the Phillies responded with four runs on the bottom of the inning to hand him back his win. He'll take a 3.92 ERA, 0.92 WHIP and 79:10 K:BB through 66.2 innings into his next start, with a 1.35 HR/9 souring his ERA despite his otherwise ace-like numbers.