Phillies' Aaron Nola: Hit hard by Braves

Nola (12-6) allowed five earned runs on nine hits and two walks while striking out four across five innings to take the loss Thursday against the Braves.

Nola surrendered two home runs, accounting for three of his five earned runs. It was the first time he surrendered multiple home runs in a start since July 28, a span of 10 starts. However, he's now allowed four or more earned runs in three of his last four appearances. That's spiked his ERA to 3.75 across 196.2 innings for the campaign. He'll look to end strong in his final start of the regular season, currently projected to come on Tuesday at Washington.