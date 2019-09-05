Phillies' Aaron Nola: Hit hard by Reds

Nola didn't factor into the decision in Wednesday's 8-5 loss to the Reds, giving up five runs on five hits and three walks over four innings while striking out six.

Four of the five hits off Nola went for extra bases, including a solo shot by Joey Votto in the first inning. The right-hander will take a 3.63 ERA and 200:67 K:BB through 178.2 innings into his next start Monday, at home against Atlanta.