Nola (1-6) took the loss Friday as the Phillies fell 6-0 to the Guardians, giving up four runs on six hits and two walks over five innings. He struck out five.

Two of the hits off Nola left the yard, a solo shot by Kyle Manzardo in the fourth inning and a two-run blast by Angel Martinez in the fifth. It's the fourth time in eight starts that the veteran right-hander has served up multiple homers, but that's nothing new for Nola, who got taken deep 30-plus times in 2023 and 2024. He'll carry a 4.89 ERA, 1.35 WHIP and 50:15 K:BB through 46 innings into his next outing, which lines up to come at home next week against the Cardinals.