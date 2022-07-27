Nola (6-8) took the loss Tuesday, coughing up five runs on seven hits and a walk over six innings as the Phillies fell 6-3 to Atlanta. He struck out seven.

Five of the seven hits off Nola went for extra bases, including homers by Michael Harris and Matt Olson. The right-hander has been tagged for four or more runs in three of his last five starts, but he's maintained a solid fantasy floor by fanning at least seven batters in six of his last seven. On the season, Nola sports a 3.32 ERA, 0.93 WHIP and eye-popping 144:17 K:BB through 132.2 innings.