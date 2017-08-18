Phillies' Aaron Nola: Impressive streak snapped Thursday

Nola (9-8) took the loss Thursday in San Francisco, surrendering five earned runs with just three strikeouts over 5.0 innings.

Nola's ten-start streak of holding opponents to two-or-fewer runs came to an end Thursday as he was surprisingly touched up by a floundering Giants offense in a pitcher's park. He was relatively effective through his first four innings, but things began to fall apart for Nola in the fifth inning with the Giants scratching three runs across against him to force him from the game. Considering how effective Nola has been since late June, Thursday's hiccup was likely little more than an aberration for the 24-year-old ace. He'll look to bounce back Tuesday against the Marlins in the nightcap of a doubleheader.