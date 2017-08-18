Phillies' Aaron Nola: Impressive streak snapped Thursday
Nola (9-8) took the loss Thursday in San Francisco, surrendering five earned runs with just three strikeouts over 5.0 innings.
Nola's ten-start streak of holding opponents to two-or-fewer runs came to an end Thursday as he was surprisingly touched up by a floundering Giants offense in a pitcher's park. He was relatively effective through his first four innings, but things began to fall apart for Nola in the fifth inning with the Giants scratching three runs across against him to force him from the game. Considering how effective Nola has been since late June, Thursday's hiccup was likely little more than an aberration for the 24-year-old ace. He'll look to bounce back Tuesday against the Marlins in the nightcap of a doubleheader.
More News
-
Phillies' Aaron Nola: Fans eight in Saturday win•
-
Phillies' Aaron Nola: Will start Saturday's game•
-
Phillies' Aaron Nola: May not start Saturday, but expected to pitch•
-
Phillies' Aaron Nola: Passes Coors Field test•
-
Phillies' Aaron Nola: Takes loss despite quality outing•
-
Phillies' Aaron Nola: Six dominant frames in rout of Astros•
-
Prospects: Acuna best of what's left
Are there any potential call-ups still worth stashing in 2017? Maybe not, but Scott White looks...
-
Waivers: Hoskins quickly pays off
After a slow start, Rhys Hoskins is performing exactly as hoped, according to Scott White....
-
Sizing up 16 two-faced pitchers
So many pitchers who we thought we had figured out did an about-face this weekend, leaving...
-
Waivers: Rosario, Pirela hot options
It's understandable if you don't believe Eddie Rosario and Jose Pirela can keep this up forever,...
-
Harper diagnosis still hurts in Fantasy
The fact Bryce Harper only has a bone bruise in his left knee is undoubtedly good news, but...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 20
Seven games at Coors Field is one of the many reasons there are no shortage of sleeper hitters...