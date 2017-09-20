Phillies' Aaron Nola: Improves to 8-2 in last 10 at Citizens Bank Park

Nola (12-10) got the win Tuesday against the Dodgers after allowing two runs on five hits with two walks and eight strikeouts over seven innings.

Nola has now posted quality starts in 13 of his past 17 outings while adding a fabulous 128:31 K:BB over 111 innings in that span. He fell behind 2-0 through four innings, but Nola's ability to work deep into the contest paid off when Philadelphia's four-run seventh put him in position for the victory. The 24-year-old ace next takes the mound Monday against Washington, and should be a solid option despite the tough matchup considering he's 8-2 in his last 10 home starts.