Phillies' Aaron Nola: Improves to 8-2 in last 10 at Citizens Bank Park
Nola (12-10) got the win Tuesday against the Dodgers after allowing two runs on five hits with two walks and eight strikeouts over seven innings.
Nola has now posted quality starts in 13 of his past 17 outings while adding a fabulous 128:31 K:BB over 111 innings in that span. He fell behind 2-0 through four innings, but Nola's ability to work deep into the contest paid off when Philadelphia's four-run seventh put him in position for the victory. The 24-year-old ace next takes the mound Monday against Washington, and should be a solid option despite the tough matchup considering he's 8-2 in his last 10 home starts.
More News
-
Phillies' Aaron Nola: Fans career-high 11 in win•
-
Phillies' Aaron Nola: Fans eight in no-decision•
-
Phillies' Aaron Nola: Tagged for six runs in loss•
-
Phillies' Aaron Nola: Tosses seven strong innings, picks up win•
-
Phillies' Aaron Nola: Tabbed with Monday's start•
-
Phillies' Aaron Nola: Allows seven runs in loss to Marlins•
-
Week 3 streaming options
We're adding quarterbacks to the streaming mix this week and ranking the top three options...
-
Waivers: Why bother with Beltre?
Scott White assesses Adrian Beltre's unexpected return from a "season-ending" hamstring injury...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 25
The Twins have terrific matchups in Fantasy Week 25 (Sept. 18-25), as do the Athletics and...
-
Week 25 two-start pitcher rankings
As the number of six-man rotations increases and the off days become more frequent, a quality...
-
Waivers: CarGo saving the best for last
If you wrote off Carlos Gonzalez earlier this year, it's time to take note again, according...
-
Waivers: Nicasio, Woodruff are startable
Some closer situations are up in the right air now, but Scott White sees one clear newcomer...