Phillies' Aaron Nola: Inks four-year extension

Nola agreed to a four-year, $45 million contract extension with the Phillies on Wednesday that includes a club option, avoiding arbitration, Scott Lauber of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.

Nola was spectacular for the Phillies last season, producing a 2.37 ERA, 0.97 WHIP and 224:58 K:BB in 212.1 innings pitched. The Phillies opted to lock their star pitcher up for the next four years rather than go through the arbitration processes. With his contract situation resolved, Nola can now turn his focus to leading the Phillies' rotation.