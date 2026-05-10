Nola didn't factor into the decision Saturday against the Rockies, allowing three runs on six hits and two walks in 4.2 innings. He struck out three.

Nola came one out short of qualifying for the win Saturday, managing a fairly pedestrian performance all around despite a favorable matchup. The 32-year-old right-hander continues to struggle for consistency in 2026, as he's given up one or no runs on just two occasions through eight starts and exceeded five strikeouts just one time in his past six outings. Nola will bring a shaky 5.14 ERA, 1.48 WHIP and 44:15 K:BB over 42 innings into his next appearance, which is set to come at Pittsburgh.