Phillies' Aaron Nola: Labors in no-decision
Nola lasted just three innings in a no-decision against the Brewers on Monday, giving up three earned runs on five hits, striking out three and walking three as the Phillies eventually prevailed 7-4.
Nola struggled with his command in this outing, issuing three free passes and needing 84 pitches to get through three frames before being forced from the game. He had been on a nice run coming into this contest, holding opponents to just one earned run in each of his last three starts, but this setback leaves him with a 4.86 ERA and a 1.55 WHIP through 46.1 innings. Those numbers are a far cry from the dominant campaign he put together last season, when he emerged as a Cy Young candidate with a 2.37 ERA, 0.97 WHIP and 224 strikeouts in 212.1 innings.
