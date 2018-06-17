Phillies' Aaron Nola: Lasts just 4.1 innings Sunday
Nola threw 4.1 innings Sunday allowing four runs on four walks and seven hits. He struck out four and allowed one home run in the 10-9 victory.
It wasn't the sharpest outing but at least Nola avoided a loss with his team's strong offensive performance. Even with the rough day, the 25-year-old has a strong 2.55 ERA and a 94:26 K:BB in 95.1 innings. He'll have a tough matchup next weekend in Washington.
