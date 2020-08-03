Nola is slated to start Tuesday's game against the Yankees in New York, Matt Breen of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.
After getting the Opening Day nod for the Phillies back on July 24 versus the Marlins, Nola will return to the mound on nine days' rest on the heels of multiple postponements. Assuming no further scheduling snafus over the next few days, Nola will line up for a two-start week, with his second turn coming Sunday at home versus the Braves.
