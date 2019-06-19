Phillies' Aaron Nola: Listed as Friday's starter

The Phillies are listing Nola as their probable starter for Friday's game against the Marlins.

Entering the week, Nola was lined up to start the final game of the Phillies' series in Washington on Thursday, but a pair of postponements seem to have resulted in him getting pushed back a day in the pitching schedule. Assuming the Phillies and Nationals are able to get in both ends of a twin bill Wednesday, Nick Pivetta will get the nod Thursday while Nola returns to action at home versus Miami this weekend. The additional day of rest can probably only help Nola, who has a 7.71 ERA over his last three starts.