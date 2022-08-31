Nola (9-11) gave up eight runs on 10 hits and a hit batsman while striking out five over four innings, taking the loss Tuesday versus the Diamondbacks.

Nola allowed a five-run rally in the second inning and a three-run home run to Jake McCarthy in the fourth. Over his last four starts, Nola has alternated between brilliance and disaster. Tuesday's start was his worst of the season, coming just one turn after a complete-game shutout versus the Reds in his previous outing. Despite the inconsistency, the right-hander has a 3.43 ERA, 0.97 WHIP and 190:22 K:BB through 170.2 innings across 26 starts this year. He'll look to bounce back next week in a projected home start versus the Marlins.