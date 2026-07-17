Phillies' Aaron Nola: Manages quality start in loss

Nola (3-7) took the loss Thursday against the Mets, allowing three runs on six hits and four walks in six innings. He struck out six.

Nola delivered a quality start but struggled mightily to keep the ball in the yard, serving up three home runs Thursday. The 33-year-old right-hander has had a hard time finding his footing in 2026, having logged only a pair of quality starts since the beginning of June (eight outings) while giving up multiple runs in all but two of his 20 appearances overall. Things are unlikely to get any easier for Nola, who has a 5.68 ERA, 1.45 WHIP and 108:35 K:BB over 103 innings, in his next scheduled start against the Dodgers.