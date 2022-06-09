Nola (4-4) earned the win Wednesday after he pitched eight scoreless innings, allowing four hits while striking out six against the Brewers.

Nola was electric Wednesday, limiting the Brewers to just four singles and earning his third consecutive victory on the mound. The right-hander has been masterful against Milwaukee this season, tossing 15 scoreless frames with 15 punchouts over two starts against the team. Nola has been in a pattern of alternating strong outings and difficult outings over his last six starts, producing a 3.60 ERA and 0.90 WHIP with 44 strikeouts over 40 innings. He'll look to break that trend in his next outing, which tentatively lines up with him facing the Marlins on Monday.