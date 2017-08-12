Phillies' Aaron Nola: May not start Saturday, but expected to pitch

Manager Pete Mackanin said Nola may not start Saturday's game but is still expected to pitch, Meghan Montemurro of The News Journal reports.

With rain on the forecast, the Phillies are contemplating using a reliever to begin the game to avoid Nola's start being cut short. It makes sense, as Nola has been in fine form lately -- compiling a 1.79 ERA and 70 strikeouts over his last nine starts -- so the Phillies want to get as many innings out of him as possible. If he doesn't end up starting, it sounds like he's still expected to pitch the bulk of the contest.