Nola hasn't been great through his first two spring starts, allowing four runs on eight hits across six innings, striking out four while walking one.

It's not the best start to camp for the 27-year-old righty, but he'll still have a few turns in the rotation to get into regular-season form before his presumed Opening Day start. Two unimpressive spring outings isn't nearly enough to erase the dominance he demonstrated last season, when he cruised to a 3.28 ERA and 1.08 WHIP while striking out a career-high 33.2 percent of opposing batters, a mark that placed him sixth among qualified starters, one spot ahead of Gerrit Cole.