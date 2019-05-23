Phillies' Aaron Nola: Moves to 5-0

Nola picked up the win against the Cubs on Thursday, giving up three earned runs on four hits over 5.1 innings, striking out six and walking four as the Phillies got a 9-7 victory.

Nola didn't have his best command, issuing four free passes, but he did enough to pick up his fifth win of the season and keep his record perfect. He's been pitching better of late after a rough start to the year and he's still providing good strikeout numbers, but his 4.53 ERA and 1.53 WHIP over 57.2 innings are still disappointing so far coming off last season's lights-out campaign.