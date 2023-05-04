Nola did not factor into the decision Wednesday, allowing four runs on seven hits over 6.1 innings against the Dodgers. He struck out five.

Nola pitched well for most of Wednesday's outing, but his streak of three consecutive quality starts was snapped after Chris Taylor tripled in the seventh inning and scored on Freddie Freeman's sacrifice fly. While Nola sports an unsightly 4.64 ERA, a solid 1.13 WHIP and 33:9 K:BB would indicate that positive regression is coming. He's currently lined up to face the Blue Jays at home in his next outing.