Nola (7-5) earned the win over the Cubs on Wednesday, allowing four runs on seven hits and three walks while striking out four batters over five innings.

Nola recorded his shortest outing since going just 3.2 frames in his Opening Day start versus Texas, and he needed 97 pitches to get through five frames. However, the Phillies supported him with plenty of runs, allowing the right-hander to pick up his third win over his past five starts. Despite the victory, Nola's outing was mostly forgettable -- he snapped a 13-game streak of completing at least six innings and tallied his lowest strikeout total since May 14. His ERA is up to 4.51 on the campaign, a significant drop-off from the 3.25 mark he posted last season.