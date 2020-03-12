Phillies' Aaron Nola: On track for Opening Day
Nola (illness) completed a bullpen session Thursday consisting of around 35-to-40 pitches, Meghan Montemurro of The Athletic reports.
Nola was scratched ahead of his scheduled Grapefruit League start earlier this week after coming down with the stomach flu, but he's feeling better now and doesn't expect the missed outing to impact his readiness for Opening Day. The right-hander acknowledged he'll likely make one fewer spring start that initially planned, but he believes he'll need just one more Grapefruit League outing and a simulated game to get where he needs to be from a workload standpoint. The Phillies haven't officially named Nola their Opening Day starter, but there's little doubt he'll be on the bump March 26 against the Marlins if the coaching staff thinks he's ready to go.
