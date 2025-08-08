Nola (ankle/rib) will make a rehab start at Triple-A Lehigh Valley on Tuesday and could return to the Phillies rotation afterward, Paul Casella of MLB.com reports.

Nola threw 69 pitches in his most recent rehab outing, and if all goes well, Tuesday's start could be his final appearance before being activated from the 60-day injured list. Nola has been on the shelf since May 15 due to an ankle sprain and a stress fracture in his right rib, which was sustained during his ankle rehab.