Nola was placed on the COVID-19 injured list Sunday as a result of contact tracing, Scott Lauber of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.
Nola was scratched from his start Sunday but has not tested positive for COVID-19. Assuming he continues to test negative and is able to pass through the league's health and safety protocols, he could return shortly after the All-Star break.
