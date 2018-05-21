Phillies' Aaron Nola: Outdueled in loss to Cardinals
Nola (6-2) took the loss against the Cardinals on Sunday, giving up four earned runs on seven hits, striking out six and walking one as the Phillies eventually lost 5-1.
Nola wasn't at his absolute best but still pitched fairly well against St. Louis, missing a quality start by one run only to be outdueled thanks to a brilliant outing from counterpart Jack Flaherty. He's still having a phenomenal season, with a 2.37 ERA and a 1.02 WHIP through 64.2 innings and he's pitching like a legitimate top-end fantasy starter to start his 2018 campaign. He's scheduled to take the mound next against the Blue Jays at home next Saturday.
