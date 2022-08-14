Nola (8-9) gave up one earned run on four hits and a walk while striking out eight over eight innings to take the loss in a 1-0 defeat to the Mets on Saturday.

Nola performed very well in Saturday night's pitching duel with Jacob deGrom, but he was saddled with the tough loss despite only giving up one run over eight dominant innings. The only damage came on a Pete Alonso RBI single in the first to score Starling Marte who had stolen second and advanced to third on a throwing error by the catcher. Nola is in the midst of his best season since 2018 and boasts a superb WHIP of 0.93 while striking out over a batter per inning. He is expected to make his next start in a rematch at home against the Mets.