Phillies' Aaron Nola: Passes Coors Field test
Nola limited the Rockies to two runs on six hits with two walks and seven strikeouts over seven strong innings in Sunday's no-decision at Coors Field.
Nola twirled his ninth consecutive quality start, continually confounding a tough lineup in the league's least pitcher-friendly venue. Nobody has managed to score more than two runs off him in that stretch, yet a lack of support from Philadelphia's 28th-ranked offense has limited the 24-year-old righty to a 2-2 record in his past six starts. Nola was actually on the hook for the loss in this one until a ninth-inning rally off closer Greg Holland handed his team a 3-2 win. His next start is scheduled for Saturday against the Mets.
