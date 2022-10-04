Nola (11-13) earned the win against the Astros on Monday, allowing no runs on two hits and no walks with nine strikeouts over 6.2 innings.

After retiring the first 20 batters of the game, Nola allowed back-to-back singles to Yordan Alvarez and David Hensley with two out in the seventh inning. Interim manager Rob Thomson then pulled Nola with 88 pitches in favor of the L/L matchup between Kyle Tucker and reliever Jose Alvarado, who won the matchup with a punchout to position Nola to earn his 11th victory. Nola closes the regular season fourth in the majors with 235 strikeouts to go along with a 3.25 ERA through 205 innings.