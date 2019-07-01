Phillies' Aaron Nola: Picking up two starts

Nola is scheduled to make his next start Tuesday against the Braves, Matt Gelb of The Athletic reports.

Nick Pivetta was initially ahead of Nola in the Phillies' pitching schedule, but skipper Gabe Kapler will take advantage of Monday's off day and reorder the rotation before the All-Star break. With Nola now set to take the hill on his normal four days' rest rather than five, he'll line up for a two-start week, with his second turn coming Sunday against the Mets in New York.