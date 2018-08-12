Phillies' Aaron Nola: Picks up 13th win

Nola (13-3) allowed four hits and three walks while striking out five over six scoreless innings in a win over the Padres on Saturday.

He labored a bit early and ran his pitch count up, but Nola settled in and ultimately made his layup in San Diego. The 25-year-old has emerged as a legitimate No. 1 starter in fantasy this season and is looking like a top-three Cy Young candidate in the National League. Nola currently ranks second in the NL in wins, second in ERA and fifth in strikeouts. He draws another favorable matchup in the Mets at home next week.