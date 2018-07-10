Phillies' Aaron Nola: Pitches gem for 12th win

Nola improved to 12-2 on the season after pitching seven scoreless innings against the Mets on Monday night. He struck out 10 while allowing just one hit and one walk.

The start was probably Nola's best of the season and made him the National League wins leader. He helped himself out at the plate, too, driving in all three Philadelphia runs with a bases-clearing, two-out double in the fifth inning. Following the big hit, he came right back out and struck out the side, part of a stretch of 18 straight outs. Nola will next start Saturday or Sunday against the Marlins before heading off to the All-Star Game.