Nola allowed a run on two hits and three walks with six strikeouts in six innings versus Miami on Wednesday. He did not factor in the decision.

Nola pitched well enough to win, but Miami's eighth-inning rally against reliever Sam Coonrod denied Philadelphia's ace a decision. The right-handed starter has a 3.72 ERA, 1.10 WHIP and 76:13 K:BB across 65.1 innings. The three walks he issued Wednesday marked a season high. He's now gone four starts without a win. The 27-year-old will look to correct that trend next week in Cincinnati.