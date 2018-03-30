Phillies' Aaron Nola: Pulled early in first start

Nola completed 5.1 innings Thursday against the Braves, allowing one earned run on three hits and one walk while striking out three.

Nola was curiously pulled after just 5.1 innings despite being buoyed to a 5-0 lead and having thrown just 68 pitches. First year manager Gabe Kapler hasn't been afraid of challenging established norms early in his tenure, so it is a possibility that he wants to keep Aaron Nola, and his other starters, on a limited pitch count all season. That will be something to monitor over Nola's next few starts, as his performance was strong today but if he is not allowed to pitch deep into games his fantasy value will be hurt.