Phillies' Aaron Nola: Pulled early in first start
Nola completed 5.1 innings Thursday against the Braves, allowing one earned run on three hits and one walk while striking out three.
Nola was curiously pulled after just 5.1 innings despite being buoyed to a 5-0 lead and having thrown just 68 pitches. First year manager Gabe Kapler hasn't been afraid of challenging established norms early in his tenure, so it is a possibility that he wants to keep Aaron Nola, and his other starters, on a limited pitch count all season. That will be something to monitor over Nola's next few starts, as his performance was strong today but if he is not allowed to pitch deep into games his fantasy value will be hurt.
More News
-
Phillies' Aaron Nola: Slated to start Opening Day•
-
Phillies' Aaron Nola: Ready for season ahead•
-
Phillies' Aaron Nola: Takes tough-luck loss Monday versus Nationals•
-
Phillies' Aaron Nola: Improves to 8-2 in last 10 at Citizens Bank Park•
-
Phillies' Aaron Nola: Fans career-high 11 in win•
-
Phillies' Aaron Nola: Fans eight in no-decision•
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 2
Which bats are worth using off the waiver wire in Week 2? Scott White gives you his favori...
-
Week 2 two-start pitcher rankings
A full-length second week introduces two-start pitchers to the equation. Our Scott White ranks...
-
Podcast: Players to keep an eye on
Looking to do some scouting? We’ll tell you which players to keep an eye on in the first few...
-
Holland a top-10 closer for Cardinals
Greg Holland has a job again, and Scott White says that's a great thing for Fantasy Baseba...
-
Perez replacement options
Join our Fantasy baseball crew as they get ready for the start of the season, live!
-
Spring training winners and losers
Who won the critical position battles in spring training, and what does it mean for Fantasy...