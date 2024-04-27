Nola (4-1) allowed three runs on seven hits and a walk over eight innings Friday, striking out 10 and earning a win over the Padres.

Nola was terrific Friday, posting his first double-digit strikeout game since July 4, 2023. He threw 74 of 106 pitches for strikes and forced 14 whiffs in the victory. The veteran righty had yielded just one run through six frames before Graham Pauley's two-run shot in the seventh inning. Since coughing up six earned runs in his season debut, Nola has posted a stifling 1.29 ERA with a 33:10 K:BB over his last five starts (35 innings). He'll carry a 3.23 ERA into his next appearance, which is projected to be on the road against the Angels next week.