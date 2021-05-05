Nola (3-1) allowed one earned run on five hits and two walks while striking out 10 across six innings to earn the win Tuesday against the Brewers.

Nola allowed hits to two of the first three batters he faced, accounting for the only earned run of the start. He settled in quickly thereafter to rack up his second double-digit strikeout performance of the season. Nola has delivered as expected through seven outings, maintaining a 2.89 ERA with a 49:7 K:BB across 43.2 innings. He's projected to take his next turn through the rotation Sunday at Atlanta.