Nola (7-8) allowed one run on six hits and a walk over six innings Sunday, striking out eight and earning a win over Pittsburgh.

Nola bounced back nicely after coughing up five runs against Atlanta in his last outing. He gave up an RBI double to Cal Mitchell in the third inning Sunday but didn't face much danger otherwise. The 29-year-old righty lowered his season ERA to 3.25 with a terrific 152:18 K:BB through 138.2 frames. Nola is projected to take on the Nationals at home next weekend.