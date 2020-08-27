Nola (3-2) allowed two runs on five hits (one home run) and two walks while striking out eight across seven innings as he earned the win over the Nationals on Wednesday.

Nola allowed a second-inning home run to Juan Soto and later ran into some trouble in the fourth after walking the first two batters, allowing Howie Kendrick to drive in Asdrubal Cabrera from second. Nola was able to escape with minimal damage and finish with a win after the Phillies put up two runs of in the top of the seventh to take a 3-2 lead. Nola now sports a 3.00 ERA and an impressive 48:9 K:BB across 36 innings as he is scheduled next to take the mound Monday against the Nationals again.