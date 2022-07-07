Nola (5-6) got the loss Wednesday after he pitched 7.2 innings, giving up three runs on seven hits and a walk while striking out three against the Nationals.

Nola was once again able to pitch deep Wednesday, but he was ultimately outdueled on the mound by Josiah Gray. The right-hander gave up an RBI double in the fourth inning to Yadiel Hernandez and then another double off the bat of Luis Garcia plated two runs in the seventh frame. Nola has now pitched at least seven innings in six straight contests and seven of his last eight outings overall. Since June 8, the 29-year-old has produced a 2.01 ERA and 0.92 WHIP with 41 strikeouts over 44.2 frames in six starts.