Phillies' Aaron Nola: Quality start in Saturday's win

Nola (9-2) picked up the win in Saturday's 5-3 victory over the Nationals, allowing two runs on four hits and three walks over six innings while striking out five.

The right-hander settled down after Washington jumped on him for two runs in the bottom of the first inning, throwing 55 of 83 pitches for strikes en route to his 12th quality start of the season. Nola will carry a 2.58 ERA into his next outing Thursday, a rematch with the Nats back in Philadelphia.