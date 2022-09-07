Nola didn't factor into the decision in Tuesday's 3-2 win over the Marlins, allowing one run on four hits and two walks over 6.2 innings. He struck out 10.

The right-hander delivered his 16th quality start of the season and his fifth outing with double-digit strikeouts, generating 16 swinging strikes among his 97 pitches. Nola also reached the 200-K plateau for the fourth straight full season, and only Hall of Famer Steven Carlton has more such seasons in a Phillies uniform. Nola will take a 3.35 ERA and 0.97 WHIP into his next start.