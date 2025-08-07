Nola (ankle/rib) made his second rehab start with Triple-A Lehigh Valley on Wednesday, allowing one run on four hits and three walks in 3.2 innings. He struck out six.

Nola stretched out to 69 pitches Wednesday, which sets him to make a third and potentially final rehab appearance before finally being able to rejoin Philadelphia's rotation in mid-August, barring any setbacks. The veteran right-hander initially landed on the injured list back on May 15 with a sprained right ankle and then sustained a stress fracture in his right rib while rehabbing the former ailment, though Nola said that both his ankle and rib felt good after his first rehab outing, per Paul Casella of MLB.com.