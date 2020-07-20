Nola will be the Phillies' Opening Day starter Friday against the Marlins, Matt Gelb of The Athletic reports.

A typical rest schedule should see Nola face the Marlins twice in his first two starts, with a much tougher assignment against the Yankees sandwiched in between. Nola's ability to pitch on Opening Day had been in some doubt, as his arrival in camp was delayed due to the fact that he'd been exposed to someone who had tested positive for COVID-19. Whether or not he'll be able to handle a full starter's workload right away is unclear, but he'll be on the mound for at least a fair number of innings against one of the weaker lineups in the league.