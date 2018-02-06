Phillies' Aaron Nola: Ready for season ahead
Nola has signed a $573,000 split contract with Philadelphia, Jon Heyman of FanRagSports.com reports.
Nola spent almost all of last season in the majors, pitching 168.0 innings and accumulating a 3.54 ERA. The 24-year-old threw an average of 9.86 strikeouts per nine innings -- for a total of 184 strikeouts on the year -- and he had an elite FIP of 3.31. This suggests that Nola could have an even better fantasy year on the bump should Philadelphia's offense provide him with more runs, after a 12-11 record in 27 starts in 2017.
