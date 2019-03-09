Phillies' Aaron Nola: Receives Opening Day assignment

Manager Gabe Kapler announced Friday that Nola would start the Phillies' Opening Day game March 28 versus the Braves, ESPN.com reports.

The news hardly comes as a surprise after Nola finished third in the National League Cy Young balloting a season ago. The Phillies rewarded Nola for his breakout 2018 campaign by lavishing him with a four-year, $45 million contract extension earlier in spring training.

