Phillies' Aaron Nola: Receives Opening Day assignment
Manager Gabe Kapler announced Friday that Nola would start the Phillies' Opening Day game March 28 versus the Braves, ESPN.com reports.
The news hardly comes as a surprise after Nola finished third in the National League Cy Young balloting a season ago. The Phillies rewarded Nola for his breakout 2018 campaign by lavishing him with a four-year, $45 million contract extension earlier in spring training.
