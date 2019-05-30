Phillies' Aaron Nola: Records sixth win with seven strong

Nola (6-0) earned the win against the Cardinals on Wednesday by allowing on run on four hits over seven innings. He struck out eight and walked three.

The offense staked Nola an four-run, first-inning lead and he never looked back, with his only blemish of the evening being a solo home run from Matt Wieters during the fourth inning. The 25-year-old will carry a 4.18 ERA, 1.48 WHIP and 74:28 K:BB into Monday's start at San Diego.