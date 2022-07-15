site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Phillies' Aaron Nola: Reinstated to active roster
Nola was reinstated from the restricted list Thursday.
Nola was unable to travel for the Phillies' two-game series at Toronto. He did not miss any starts and is projected to take the mound Sunday at Miami.
