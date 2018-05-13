Phillies' Aaron Nola: Remains in line for Sunday start

Nola will remain on his normal pitching schedule and start Sunday's game against the Mets, Tim Britton of The Athletic New York reports.

After Saturday's game in Philadelphia was postponed due to inclement weather, it wasn't certain whether manager Gabe Kapler would push Zach Eflin and the rest of the rotation back a day in the schedule or turn to Nola for the series finale, as had been originally planned. It appears the Phillies have officially settled on Nola, who turned in perhaps his best start of the season his last time out Tuesday against the Giants, striking out 12 over seven innings of one-run ball.